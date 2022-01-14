Tempe approves $800K settlement for family injured by carjackers

The city council voted Thursday to pay a settlement to the family of Darren Schuck, who died in 2019 after his car was hit by people fleeing from the police.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe City Council authorized Thursday spending $800,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died in a crash caused by two carjackers in 2019.

Darren Schuck died from blunt force injuries sustained on Aug. 16, 2019 after his family's car was hit by a stolen vehicle driven by shoplifters who were on the run from police.

Schuck's mother, Sharon, was in the car with him and sustained severe injuries, public records show.

The family's car was hit near 68th Street and McDowell Road by a truck that had been carjacked by Ramiro Arangure and Andrea Garcia-Arana after they stole some items from a Walmart in Tempe, police said.

Arangure and Garcia-Arana were apprehended by police and charged with numerous felonies related to the crash. Both defendants took plea deals and are currently serving lengthy prison sentences.

The Schuck family filed a lawsuit in 2020 against several defendants, including the city of Tempe for the police department's role in the moments leading up to the crash.

The family alleged police officers acted "negligently" by leading the carjackers on a chase through the city, city records show.

Tempe does not admit legal liability by agreeing to pay the $800,000 settlement.

Court records show the family has filed a separate lawsuit against Arangure and Garcia-Arana.

Up to Speed