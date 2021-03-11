Tempe approves $285K settlement for ousted director

In a 6-1 vote, the Tempe City Council voted Monday to pay $285,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the former public works director.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe City Council voted Monday to pay $285,000 to settle a civil lawsuit filed by the city's former public works director.

In a 6-1 vote, the city council authorized offering a settlement to resolve litigation filed by Donald Bessler, whose employment with the city ended in 2018.

According to court records, Bessler accused city officials of discriminating against him for his older age. He specifically alleged that Tempe's city manager "criticized and belittled" Bessler during staff meetings.

Bessler claimed he proposed announcing his retirement from the city in early 2019 in exchange for a one-year's severance payment, health insurance, and credit for 14 months of service, which would entitle him to pension benefits, court records show.

Bessler alleged he was terminated prematurely in November 2018 after city officials found out he had already filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The city argued Bessler voluntarily resigned during a meeting with managers in September 2018, court records show.

By paying a settlement to Bessler, the city said it is not admitting liability in any claims made by the plaintiff against Tempe.

Bessler's tenure in Tempe began in 2010 and took place during a tumultuous period in the public works department.

Shortly before Bessler's departure, public works employees complained about working in a "hostile" environment and filed complaints against two of the department's managers.

Councilmember Jennifer Adams, who worked in the public works department under Bessler, filed a complaint in 2015 that accused Bessler of discriminating against her, according to records obtained by the Arizona Republic.

Adams was the only council member to vote against Bessler's settlement on Monday.

Bessler has since found employment working for the city of Glendale.

