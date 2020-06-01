TEMPE, Ariz. — First, there was no water. Now the only thing that comes out is scalding hot water.

Matthew Strouse told us he's lived at The Tides at South Tempe for the past three months and has had water issues for the past several days.

Strouse showed 12 News the water pressure from the cold spout versus the hot.

"This whole row has no water, no water from the street, only water from the water heater, which is boiling hot,' he said.

He said he received a notice about maintenance for December 30 only but since then has had problems with pressure and temperature.

"I just got burned and blistered, I didn't feel it for about 5 seconds, singed and blistered," he added.

Strouse, who's paralyzed on his entire right side, said he walks to the office daily to express concern.

When we tried to ask the leasing office about the alleged problem, they referred us to a corporate phone number. The person we reached at that number hung up on us when we called.

"I tried every day to contact them and I just want my water fixed, my heat fixed, so I can my rent and live my normal life. It's negligence because they just ignore me," he said.

In the meantime, Tempe City Leaders say, they're able to take action once Strouse files a complaint with the city. Under code enforcement, water pressure has to be one gallon per minute.

"I can't do laundry, I can't take a shower – I can't do basic things like take a shower and get water for my dog because it's boiling hot," he said.

