Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban

The CROWN Act will be added to the city's anti-discrimination ordinance.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace. 

The city said Monday that the Tempe City Council last week unanimously approved adding the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, to its anti-discrimination ordinance. 

Hairstyles like braids, twists or bantu knots would be protected. The city’s anti-discrimination ordinance has been in effect since 2014. 

Tucson became the first Arizona city to incorporate the CROWN Act in February. The CROWN Act is part of a national campaign.

