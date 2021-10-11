Teenager shot at Scottsdale Holiday Inn, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
The shooting happened on the property of the Holiday Inn near the intersection of North 77th Street and East Princess Drive, the department said. There was no information given by the department on what time the shooting happened.
Officers from the police department are investigating the scene.
The Scottsdale Police Department has yet to relay the following information:
- Events leading up to the shooting
- The identity of the 18-year-old
- The condition of the 18-year-old
- If there was anyone else involved in the shooting
- Whether the 18-year-old was shot by someone or if the wound was self-inflicted
- If the Holiday Inn was evacuated due to the shooting
- Whether there is any outstanding suspect or threat to the public
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.
