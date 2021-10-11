Teenager shot at Scottsdale Holiday Inn, police say

The Scottsdale Police Department has not released information on how serious the 18-year-old victim's injuries are.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The shooting happened on the property of the Holiday Inn near the intersection of North 77th Street and East Princess Drive, the department said. There was no information given by the department on what time the shooting happened.

Officers from the police department are investigating the scene.

The Scottsdale Police Department has yet to relay the following information:

Events leading up to the shooting

The identity of the 18-year-old

The condition of the 18-year-old

If there was anyone else involved in the shooting

Whether the 18-year-old was shot by someone or if the wound was self-inflicted

If the Holiday Inn was evacuated due to the shooting

Whether there is any outstanding suspect or threat to the public

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

