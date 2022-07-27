Teenager accused of shooting man in Goodyear 'road rage' incident

Daniel Anthony Pedrego, 18, has been arrested by Goodyear police for allegedly shooting someone Sunday night.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Goodyear police on suspicion of causing a "road rage" shooting that left a man critically injured.

The incident occurred Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. near Litchfield and McDowell roads after a man sustained a single gunshot wound.

Daniel A. Pedrego was recently taken into custody and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say the victim remains in critical condition.

Goodyear Police Road-Rage/Shooting Incident Update: An arrest has been made. Thanks to all who came forward with information!#Goodyearpolice#GYPDCares#CaseSolved pic.twitter.com/eoDDmCadHc — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) July 27, 2022

