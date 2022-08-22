Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus

The area on Southern Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Way was is blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene.

PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday.

Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

After emergency crews arrived on scene, a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a teenage girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the girl is currently in stable condition.

We will update this story if any other information is released.

