Teenage girl injured in pedestrian-vehicle collision, Tempe Police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a pedestrian-vehicle crash, the Tempe Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of College Avenue and Continental Drive when they found the girl, police said. The department has not clarified whether the injured girl was in the vehicle or was on foot.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the department said. Impairment is not a factor at this time.

The intersection will have traffic restrictions as officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

