Teenage girl and woman dead after three-vehicle accident in Glendale

Both speed and impairment in the collision are under investigation, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A teenage girl and a woman both died after a three-vehicle accident in Glendale late Saturday night, the Glendale Police Department said.

Detectives have reportedly determined that a vehicle was traveling west of Glen Harbor Boulevard when it rear-ended another vehicle, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lanes where it was struck by an additional vehicle.

The vehicle that was hit twice had three occupants, including the teenage girl and the woman. The woman died on the scene and the teenage girl was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital. The driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the vehicle that rear-ended the vehicle with three people in it are reportedly in stable condition.

The third vehicle only had one person in it who received minor injuries.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine exactly what happened in the crash. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating both speed and impairment in the collision.