Phoenix PD identifies, arrests 15-year-old student as Cesar Chavez High School shooting suspect

Phoenix police identified a 15-year-old student as the suspect who shot a fellow student outside of a bathroom on Monday.

The Phoenix Police Department announced Tuesday that they have arrested a 15-year-old Cesar Chavez High School student for shooting another student outside of a school bathroom on Monday.

According to the department, police have arrested and booked a 15-year-old student into juvenile detention. The suspect allegedly bought the firearm from the victim using fake money immediately before the shooting.

Police said that the 16-year-old victim met the 15-year-old suspect in a bathroom at the high school to sell a handgun.

The victim exchanged the gun for cash, but when they realized the money was counterfeit cash, "he confronted the 15-year-old and that's when the altercation occurred," according to police.

Officials said that the victim followed the suspect out of the bathroom before being shot in the back.

The suspect "fled the scene immediately" after the shooting, police said.

Officials have not been able to locate the gun.

Police said that the victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover. He may be charged for his involvement following his release.

The Phoenix Police Department is warning parents to check in on their kids and to see who they are hanging out with to prevent incidences like this one.

