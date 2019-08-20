SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A crash involving a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy left a teenager with minor injuries, PCSO said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., there was a crash at the intersection of Gary road and Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley between a deputy and another car driven by a teen, said PCSO.

PCSO said the teen was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes at Gary Road were closed from Hunt Highway to Foot Hills Drive, according to PCSO.

No further information was provided.