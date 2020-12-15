‘I'm shocked, I'm hurt': Glendale mom demands answers after 15-year-old son gunned down

M'leka Flowers lost her only son, JJ Davis, last week after he was shot. She says he was a great kid with a bright future in front of him.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Valley mother is mourning the death of her beloved son and sharing her grief tonight. Her son was only 15 years old.

“I’m shocked I’m hurt. I’m overwhelmed,” says M’leka Flowers. Flowers never thought she’d have to picture her only son J.J. Davis with wings. They were always joined at the hip.

Glendale police found him shot dead near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home last Monday. J.J. was left in a parking lot in a neighborhood.

"There’s so much we talked about where he wants to be in life. At age 15 he had it,” recounts Charles Thomas, J.J.’s brother-in-law.

Flowers says J.J. got off work at 4:15 p.m. and told her he was getting a ride home.

“When he didn’t answer my calls, we knew something was wrong,” says Flowers through tears. She says someone stole his money and backpack.

“As a 15-year-old he shined brightly,” says Flowers. J.J. had six sisters. He was an accomplished athlete, in JROTC, and a loved friend.

“We always said that I was the mama bear, and he’s like, and I’m your baby,” says Flowers. Now his family just wants to know why their baby brother is gone.

“It hurts terribly. No mother, no family member, should have to go through this. To bury a baby,” says Flowers.