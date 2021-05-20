Teen rescued from Mesa apartment fire

Police officers were able to spot the fire and rescue the teen before the fire spread through the building.

MESA, Ariz. — A 13-year-old boy was rescued from an apartment fire when two Mesa police officers saw smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived at an apartment near McKellips and Horne around 1 p.m. on Thursday. One dog was rescued and the neighboring apartments were successfully evacuated.

The fire spread to the attic and to the apartment next door, leaving about 10 people displaced from their homes.

The 13-year-old was treated on scene and released back to his parents. One of the Mesa police officers was hurt with minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

An 84-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital.

The Red Cross is working with the people displaced.

Up to Speed