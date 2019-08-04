MESA, Ariz. - One teen is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Mesa Sunday night near Southern Avenue and Horne.

According to Mesa police, a 14-year-old was driving the vehicle when it tried to turn into a Circle K and collided with another car.

All four passengers in the car were between 14 and 15 years old, police said. The driver had minor injuries while the other three suffered severe injuries, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the two passengers in the other car suffered a minor injury.

Police said the 14-year-old driver was tested for impairment and the department is waiting on lab results.

This is a developing story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.