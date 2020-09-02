GILBERT, Ariz. — A teen died Saturday after suffering life threatening injuries in a car crash on Friday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

The crash, which occurred just after 2:30 p.m., involved four juveniles. Only one suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, the police department said.

The teen that was transported to the hospital died earlier this afternoon.

Police are unsure of the cause of the accident. The police department reconstruction team is piecing together information that was gathered on the scene yesterday.