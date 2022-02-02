Teen girl punched by Phoenix officer after ignoring commands speaks out

The 13-year-old girl who is seen on camera getting hit in the face by a Phoenix police officer spoke alongside her family Wednesday.

PHOENIX — The 13-year-old girl who is seen on camera getting hit in the face by a Phoenix police officer spoke alongside her family Wednesday in front of the department’s headquarters.

Monday afternoon’s incident

Video shows the girl repeatedly approaching police after officers asked her to keep a distance several times as they were making unrelated arrests regarding an alleged stolen car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Video of teen girl being hit by Phoenix officer is drawing attention and questions from community

Neighbors in an apartment complex near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road moved into the scene of the arrests.

In a statement, the Phoenix Police Department said one of the men getting arrested, 25-year-old Javon Johnson, punched an officer and grabbed an officer’s gun.

On body camera footage, the 13-year-old girl is seen not listening to the officer’s commands.

As she approached police, a female Phoenix police officer pulled the teen back, and police said the girl swung at the officer and hit the officer in the face.

Video shows the officer’s body camera falling off during the incident.

Phoenix police said the female officer hit the girl back.

The teen was arrested by Phoenix police on one count of assault on a police officer and booked into the Juvenile Correction Center.

"How are they going to trust them?"

Taylor Thomas, the 13-year-old involved, stood next to her family, Johnson, and his family Wednesday morning as they denied the police description of what happened and said they believe officers should be punished.

“I’m scared and terrified of what can happen again to anyone,” Thomas said.

During the press conference, Taylor Thomas’ grandmother, Sharon Thomas Bradley, said she was not at the complex while the incident happened.

She said she moved Taylor Thomas to Arizona after her mother died and said she believed she would be safe in the state.

“They said they would protect our children but our children ain’t going to feel protected after this. How are they going to trust them?” Thomas Bradley said.

Taylor Thomas’ aunt, Charlene Thomas, was on scene and filming officers as the arrests were being made Monday.

Charlene Thomas was asked during the press conference why the adults didn’t stop Taylor Thomas from going towards officers.

“Officers didn’t have a right to put their hands on her so there’s no point of stopping her,” Charlene Thomas said. “She wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

"Step back when you’re ordered to step back"

Retired Phoenix Police commander, Jeff Hynes, reviewed both the video citizens shot and the edited body camera footage released by Phoenix police.

Hynes said the officers could have taken other actions with the community members that were present on the scene, including arresting them and physically pushing them back. Noting the officers used verbal commands to keep a perimeter as they’re dealing with the arrests.

“The officers were very restrained. They were patient initially, and when it went hands-on, they ended it quickly,” Hynes said.

Hynes said it wasn’t an issue that the citizens were filming the officers. However, Hynes said the officer’s commands need to be followed.

“Step back when you're ordered to step back, be safe, let the officers be safe, let the arrest take place,” Hynes said. “If the officers have done something wrong, your video will be used in addition to the body camera that the officers have also.”

When it comes to trust in the community, Hynes said it’s transparency that’s needed to continue building trust.

“Continue to be transparent in everything we do. Give the body camera videos out, be quick to get in front of the camera and answer the questions. Be quick to admit when we've done something wrong, but stand fast when we've done the right thing,” Hynes said.

Up to Speed