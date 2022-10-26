Teen girl, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people, including a teenage girl, were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
When Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene near 67th and Campbell avenues, they found a midsize sedan that had been involved in a collision with a larger truck.
Firefighters said a 14-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were all taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A man in his 50s also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.