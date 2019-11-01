PHOENIX - A teenage girl is dead after a crash on the loop 101 in Phoenix Friday morning, police said.

Shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old girl was driving in a Jeep westbound on loop 101 near 51st Avenue when she hit a Lexus and the Jeep rolled over.

Police said the girl had to be extricated from the Jeep.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the Lexus was an 18-year-old from Glendale who was not injured, according to police.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.