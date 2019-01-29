A 19-year-old man has died after an ATV crash Sunday that left him and an 18-year-old injured, Phoenix police say.

Sergio Avila-Roman and the 18-year-old were on ATVs, possibly racing, headed westbound on W. Virginia Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The other teen turned in front of Avila-Roman and the two crashed, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Avila-Roman's ATV then crashed into a stop sign at 65th and West Virginia avenues.

Neither of the two was wearing a helmet, police said.

The second teen was also seriously injured in the crash, police said, but his injuries are not life-threatening.