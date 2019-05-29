PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a teenager is being charged as an adult and facing manslaughter in a fatal shooting.

They say the 17-year-old boy accidentally shot his friend while riding in a pickup truck Monday night with another man.

Police say the boy was a passenger behind the driver's seat and was handling a handgun when it discharged.

They say 18-year-old Alexander Cota-Torres was driving the truck and was shot in the back through the seat.

Police said the group drove to pick up another friend and hid the gun involved in the shooting and a second gun in the friend's house.

They then drove Cota-Torres to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the teen is being withheld by 12 News and The Associated Press because he's a juvenile. He is being charged as an adult with manslaughter in Cota-Torres's death, police said.

Police say the two men both are facing a charge of tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to hide the gun in one of their homes after the shooting.