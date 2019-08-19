PEORIA, Ariz. - Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for bringing a gun onto school grounds at Centennial High School in Peoria Monday, police say.

Police say school administrators caught the student smoking marijuana wax in a bathroom and then the student told the administrator he had a gun in his backpack when he was escorted to the office.

The on-site school resource officer took the backpack into his possession and found a 9mm handgun with 11 rounds in the magazine.

According to police, the student said he was holding onto the gun for another person but did not give any information on who that person may be.

The student did not make any threats to the school or other students.

The Peoria Unified School District was notified of the arrest and police told the district the Centennial campus was not in danger.

The suspect was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of carrying a weapon on school grounds and drug charges.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department.

The principal of Centennial High School and the school district sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Centennial Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to notify you that a student was arrested on our campus today for bringing a loaded gun to school. Our administrative team acted quickly once this was brought to our attention and immediately involved our School Resource Officer.

While no threats were made against students, staff or our school, weapons or any item that disrupts the educational process are never allowed on our campus.As today is a Modified Monday, a meeting was held to update all Centennial teachers and staff members regarding the incident. In addition, we want to provide support for students who may feel anxious hearing this news.

Our counseling team will be available for students who need to talk through any fear or concerns they may be experiencing.A reminder to our families that I still believe there is no other place like our public schools where there are more staff 100 percent committed to the safety and well-being of students. At Centennial, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority.

Any information regarding this incident can be reported to the Safe School line at 623-486-6199 or the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

Sincerely,Bill Sorensen, Ed.D.

Principal, Centennial High School