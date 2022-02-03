Teen arrested after admitting to spraying derogatory graffiti, police say

An 18-year-old was arrested by Avondale police on suspicion of vandalizing multiple vehicles by tagging them with offensive words.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale Police Department arrested an 18-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly spraying derogatory words on several cars.

Benjamin Liang allegedly admitted to vandalizing several vehicles throughout Avondale between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, police said. The vandalism included tagging cars with swastikas, vulgarities, and racial slurs.

The teenager was booked into jail on charges of trespassing, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.