Months of memories recovered after being deleted from camera by accident

PHOENIX — Last week, 12News covered a story about an Anthem woman whose prized Canon camera was accidentally donated to Goodwill. While she did get the camera back, the SD card was already wiped.

Kelsie Lee told 12News her hopes and memories from the last four months are far from lost, thanks to the continued help of an entire community and information technology guru Christopher Dorez.

"We recovered 1,900 total photos and videos," said Dorez.

Lee was over the moon to get the good news and can't thank the Anthem Community Page on Facebook enough.

"I feel on top of the world. Chris just really set out; he was part of the Anthem Community, that's just big in our neighborhood," she explained.

Dorez recovered months of memories special to Lee after her $3,000 Canon camera was mistakenly given to Goodwill but her understandable and literal cry for help was heard loud and clear, thanks to the social media post.

"When I saw the post on the Facebook page, my heart obviously broke for her because I understand I’ve been there, I’ve lost countless data and photos myself," Dorez added.

While the recovery wasn’t tough for someone with his expertise, the impact was immeasurable; and now the SD card now heading Lee's way.

"I'm just beyond grateful and really excited to get that package in the mail. It's been such a fun and wild ride, and just to see how many people came together and wanted to help, even the couple, they're very private people so for them to share their work and for Canon to send them a camera, it was like a million happy endings. It feels like a wild dream that didn't happen but I'm just so grateful," she added.

