A young man will be taken off life support Monday, his organs saving as many as eight people.

The San Tan Valley teen was seriously injured while riding his skateboard last Wednesday night is at Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dylan Barrier, 18, fell off his skateboard May 22, severely injuring his brain. He has been in a coma ever since.

His friends, family and baseball teammates he played with at San Tan Foothills High School will be there with Dylan.

When you think of Dylan Barrier one thing comes to mind: the positive impact he had on the world.

“He knew how to light up the room with his smile. Every picture I have of him is with a smile. He always knew how to keep us up in the dugout even when we were losing. He’d always bring us back up, “ said Trevyn Badger, who has known Dylan since they were young kids.

Teammates and good friends Bryant Lopez, Frank Glko, Trevyn Badger and Logan Biesmeyer will always remember Dylan Barrier’s smile, great sense of humor and positive attitude. Dylan, who graduated last year, always stayed in close touch with his teammates.

“Being able to laugh every single time I’m with him. The uncontrollable laughter every single day. That’s what I’ll miss the most," said best friend Bryant Lopez.

Tonight the four of them, along with family and close friends, will accompany Dylan’s body to an operating room where the young man with so much life will continue giving. Dylan Barrier was an organ donor. His decision to give back in death will help up to eight others live.

“Dylan had a song called 'The Show Goes On,' and I guess that’s what we have to live by now,” said good friend and teammate Frankie Glko.

These four young men still have a lot to go through as the grieving is only beginning. But there’s comfort in knowing their good friend Dylan will live on in others.

“I think it’s definitely brought us closer because it’s definitely made us realize life is precious. We’re going to be there for Dylan, his family and each other,” said close friend and teammate Logan Biesmeyer.

Final funeral arrangements have not been but there has been a Go Fund Me fundraiser created to help out with funeral costs.