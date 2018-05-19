PHOENIX- The ex-sixth grade teacher accused of having sex with one of her students was back in court Monday morning.

27-year-old Brittany Zamora was granted financial support by the county for court-appointed experts. It’s not exactly clear what kind of experts Zamora needs, but they will support her defense. Zamora already has a lawyer, but he said in court she doesn’t have more money to carry out her defense.

Zamora’s family and husband were also in court, but they avoided comment about the West Valley resident.

However, the 13-year-old’s lawyer does speak and says the boy’s family has been trying to protect his identity for his safety.

“He now understands the severity of what happened and what was done to him, how this teacher used him and victimized him,” said Russ Richelsoph, the victim’s lawyer.

Zamora faces 10 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Her next court date is June 5.

