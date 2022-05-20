'Abuzz with excitement': Tanger Outlets installs rooftop hives to protect local bees

Tanger Outlets Phoenix will be collaborating with Alvéole to help bolster local honeybee populations, just in time for the start of beekeeping season.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

You might not know it, but Friday is World Bee Day: a day to celebrate the fuzzy bugs responsible for pollinating over 130 different kinds of fruits and vegetables.

With beekeeping season kicking off, Tanger Outlets Phoenix is doing its part to protect honeybees in the urban Valley environment.

The outlets are partnering with Alvéole, a social beekeeping company, to install honeybee hives and habitats on top of their storefront in Glendale.

“We are eager to begin this exciting new season with our winged residents,” said Tanger Outlets Phoenix Marketing Director Kate Hansen in a press release on Thursday.

“These upcoming workshops and hive visits will be an engaging way to teach our shoppers and team members about the vital part honeybees play in our community’s ecosystem,” Hansen said.

If you're worried about getting stung: don't be!

Beekeeper Amanda Harder will be holding a variety of hands-on events and workshops to teach families all about these important pollinators. It's a great opportunity to learn about the environmental impacts and benefits of urban beekeeping.

If you want to know more about what these bees are up to, you can visit their online profile here to see how the hive is doing, how far the bees are foraging, and check out photos, videos, and upcoming beekeeper visit dates.

The hive's installation is scheduled for May 26 at 8:00 a.m.

Follow Tanger Outlets Phoenix on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

Scorched Earth

12 News, along with sister stations across Western states, set out to understand the dire conditions Arizona and other states face as drought and wildfire continue to rage.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.