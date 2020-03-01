PHOENIX — Videos have begun popping up online of extreme and often dangerous behavior in west Phoenix and nearby west Valley cities like Tolleson, Buckeye, and Avondale.

The videos show cars burning rubber and turning donuts in public streets, shutting down major roads and intersections. Often, the vehicles burning the rubber and throwing up clouds of thick smoke are surrounded by dozens of cheering spectators.

According to Tolleson Police Public Information Officer Simon Lopez-Hinojos, the department has had regular problems with drifters, an activity where the driver intentionally skids like something out of a Fast and Furious movie.

Since early December, however, the street "takeovers" have become an increasing problem. Several street takeover videos show fireworks, with one man allowing a bottle rocket to be shot from his clothed rear-end.

Another video shows a spinning car taking out a spectator. The video comes with a comment that is kind of a motto for those who want to be close to the activity: "Stay back or get smacked."

The Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for information on the activity.

The Phoenix Police Department told 12 News it is gathering statistics on the number of arrests recently made related to the activities. MCSO did not immediately respond to a request for information.

In a Facebook post, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said in part, "The City of Phoenix Police Department used to have a Youth Alcohol Squad, and the former Maryvale Precinct used to have a Cruising Squad, both which targeted specific activities like this but are long gone due to budget cuts."

