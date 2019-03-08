PHOENIX — Moms across the globe on Saturday are taking part in Live, Love, Latch events, a synchronized breastfeeding effort designed to celebrate breastfeeding and highlight community support.

Breastfeeding moms from all over the Valley showed up at Tempe Marketplace for a Live, Love, Latch event.

The purpose? To declare their support of breastfeeding and provide peer support.

“It’s latch on, the big latch on,” said Aimee Dulebohn, Fit4Mom instructor. “Support your breastfeeding mamas.”

Dulebohn is a mom to one with one on the way and says she’s been breastfeeding for almost a year and a half.

“I think it’s very important to raise awareness for breastfeeding awareness month,” she said.

The Arizona Breastfeeding Center hosted the Big Latch On 2019 at the Fit4Mom Studio in Tempe.

“A once-in-a-lifetime chance for me…this is my last baby, so we’re so excited,” said Chaeli Leis, who showed up to participate.

At 10:30 a.m., all the breastfeeding mothers latched their babies to be recorded for the Global Big Latch On event. It's all for World Breastfeeding Week, which is part of National Breastfeeding Month.

“So exciting, so cool to say we got to do that,” Leis said.

“It’s so taboo for so many people,” said Brandy Kerr, who also participated. “They look at you like you’re doing something wrong and that it’s not okay, so just to kind of get it out there and make it more public is such a good thing.”

“You don’t realize until you become a mom and breastfeeding mom, how many other moms are out there breastfeeding and going through the good, the bad, the ugly, the late nights, the early mornings,” said Dulebohn.

Coming together to do an official breastfeeding count for both the Live, Love, Latch and Big Latch On groups gave these families a feeling of empowerment.

“Being able to host that here is really special,” she said.

This was just one of a dozen events happening across the Valley.

We're still waiting to get the final count of how many people took part in this global event.

Organizers are hoping to beat last year's record of nearly 60,000 people showing support of breastfeeding.

