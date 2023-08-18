Dozens to 'Sweat for the Cause' in Gilbert Saturday, help families battling cystic fibrosis

Suffer City’s program is a team workout, bringing people together to improve their own health and the lives of Arizonans like the Bowyers battling cystic fibrosis.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Sweating it out for a good cause. Saturday in Gilbert, weekend warriors will hit the gym floor, raising money for Arizona families living with cystic fibrosis.

Kylie Bowyer’s 6-year-old son, Knox, has cystic fibrosis. Bowyer said the event, which she is instrumental in coordinating, is near and dear to her heart. She talked about the impacts the disease has on her son's life.

"For him on a daily basis, it's a lot of maintenance, because now the disease hasn't had the chance to fully takeover which is a great thing," Bowyer said.

Bowyer launched The Bowyer Battle, and teamed with Suffer City for Saturday's event, to support families like hers with cystic fibrosis.

“We’ve been fighting in this community helping to find a cure and raise money for families in need ever since he was born," Bowyer said.

Saturday’s Sweat for the Cause Event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Suffer City Gym Co-Founder, Jason France, is starting the first event competition at noon.

“On Saturday we have four exercise heats set up," France said. "They’re workouts anyone can do. They’re scalable. They can meet anybody at any fitness level. Whether you’re 7 or 70 years old, come on out and enjoy the fun.”

Steven Figueroa is a Suffer City member who will work Saturday’s fundraiser and compete with his team. He’s aiming for extra burned calories for Knox who he sees around the gym.

“He’s always a ray of sunshine in the studio so it’s awesome to be able to take a workout in support of him and other people affected by cystic fibrosis," Figueroa said.

Suffer City’s program is a team based workout, bringing people together to improve their own health and the lives of Arizonans like the Bowyers.

“We just want to keep bringing people together and keep cystic fibrosis at the forefront of everybody’s mind and heart," Bowyer said.

Fighting for family who are fighting a life-threatening disorder and searching for ways to breathe life into their loved ones.

There are still spots to get involved in Sweat for the Cause. The fundraiser is set to wrap up around 4 p.m., Saturday.

