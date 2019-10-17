Scottsdale police officers found a swastika painted on the ground on a sidewalk in a public path, police said Thursday.

The graffiti was discovered by officers on another call, police said.

Photos show a swastika and a cross symbol similar to one that was adopted by Nazis. The symbols appear painted on the concrete near a bench.

The graffiti was found in the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt near McCormick Ranch.

Police have no leads on who placed the symbols. If you have information on the case, contact the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police shared a photo of the area after the graffiti was removed.

Scottsdale Police Department