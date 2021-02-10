SUV crashes into block wall in west Phoenix; kills one woman, injures another

Police said the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed off the road Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — A single-vehicle crash in west Phoenix left one woman dead and another injured Sunday morning, police said.

Around 9 a.m., an SUV lost control, drove off the road and crashed into a short, block wall near a house in the area of 31st and Dunlap avenues, officials from the Phoenix Police Department said.

A teenage boy was driving the SUV with two women inside. Police said one woman was pronounced dead on the scene and another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Up to Speed