PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a suspicious powdery substance was sent to a building in downtown Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix Fire said they did not detect any contamination in the air of the room where the substance was found in the building near Central and 1st avenues. The substance was found to be non-explosive and non-contaminant.

Four people who were in the same room when the package was opened were placed in precautionary quarantine and released. Firefighters said the people quarantined did not come into physical contact with the substance and are not showing any ill effects.

The substance was sent to the state crime lab for evaluation and identification. Phoenix police are investigating the incident.