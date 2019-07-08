EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video details information that was available Tuesday night. Phoenix police have since identified what was in the substance.

PHOENIX - A suspicious powdery substance that was sent to a building in downtown Phoenix Tuesday night was drugs, Phoenix police said Wednesday.

Phoenix police said the substance partly consisted of methamphetamine.

Phoenix Fire said they did not detect any contamination in the air of the room where the substance was found in the building near Central and 1st avenues. The substance was found to be non-explosive and non-contaminant.

Four people who were in the same room when the package was opened were placed in precautionary quarantine and released. Firefighters said the people quarantined did not come into physical contact with the substance and are not showing any ill effects.

Phoenix PD said the investigation into the origin of the substance is ongoing.