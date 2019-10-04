PHOENIX — An investigation revealed a “suspicious package” was actually a Maricopa County traffic counting device, the Department of Public Safety said after three freeways were closed at the Phoenix Mini-Stack interchange Wednesday morning.

DPS made the call to shut down Interstate 10 westbound, State Route 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound when they were alerted of the package alongside a traffic pole near I-10 and 16th Street just before 7 a.m.

The closures caused a mess during the city's morning commute.

Officials eventually lifted the closures around 9 a.m. when the package was determined to be a non-explosive threat.

DPS said its Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to investigate the package. Aerial footage showed a robot near a white box. At least one trooper was seen walking toward the box in a bomb suit, another was seen opening the box shortly after.

Officials confirmed the package was a government traffic controlling device hours later. A DPS spokesperson said troopers have seen similar devices around Valley freeways, but what the person who reported the item and the responding troopers saw was "suspicious."

Despite the traffic backup that the investigation caused, DPS stands by the "if you see something, say something" message.