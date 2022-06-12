Suspects crash into Phoenix ravine after stolen car chase

Police said the suspects were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Two people are in custody after a police chase led to a stolen vehicle going over a 200-foot cliff Tuesday night.

Tempe police said around 8:15 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near 40th Street and University Drive.

Police said during the traffic stop, the stolen car struck a police vehicle and took off.

Tempe police said officers initiated a short pursuit but eventually terminated the chase due to the suspect driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Just before the pursuit was terminated, the stolen vehicle was seen near an industrial area near Interstate 10 and the Salt River. Police said while patrolling the area, the stolen vehicle was spotted in a nearby ravine.

Tempe police said officers safely took one of the suspected car thieves into custody in the ravine. Police said due to the terrain, the Phoenix Fire Department was called in to extricate another suspect, who was also taken into police custody.

Police said the suspects were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.