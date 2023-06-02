Suspected wrong-way driver booked into jail for fatal crash on US 60

Joel Izzett was booked into jail Thursday for allegedly causing a five-vehicle collision on the US 60.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The driver who allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a fatal five-vehicle collision on the US 60 has been booked into jail.

Joel Izzett, 41, is facing several criminal charges for allegedly causing a collision Tuesday afternoon near milepost 239.

Court records show Izzett allegedly drifted into oncoming traffic, which resulted in a head-on collision with another vehicle. Debris from the crash struck three other cars.

The driver of the car hit by the suspect's vehicle sustained serious injuries and a passenger died at the scene.

Izzett allegedly displayed signs of impairment and investigators believe he was driving above the speed limit, records show.

After he was released from a Chandler hospital, Izzett was booked into jail and is facing charges of endangerment, aggravated assault, and second-degree murder.

