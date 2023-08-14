Suspected 'porch pirate' steals debit card, thousands of dollars from Glendale resident

A porch pirate caught on camera in Glendale allegedly stole a debit card last week, then used it to steal even more.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale resident's doorbell camera captured last week a suspected "porch pirate" following a delivery driver to the front door of a house, picking up the package, and walking away.

Jay Holmgren said the stolen package contained a replacement debit card his wife had been expecting.

In the video, a delivery driver can be seen dropping the envelope on the Holmgren's front porch and then walking away.

A woman walks up the driveway, talks to the delivery driver as though the package was meant for her and they happened to run into each other.

She then picks up the package, saying she'd been waiting for it all day, and walks back to her car, even yelling "Thank you" at the delivery driver.

"Walked right up the driveway," Holmgren said, "then walked right back and got in her car and left."

But Holmgren said the real theft happened later, when the woman somehow used the debit card to withdraw thousands of dollars from Holmgren's bank account.

"She went to the bank and took $4,000 out of my bank account," Holmgren said. "$4,000!"

Holmgren said he filed a police report for the theft, but is still working with the bank to try and get his money back.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed they took a report, but said they have no update on the investigation.

Glendale police said people should use store pickup or locker pickup to minimize the chances of theft. They can also require a signature upon delivery or even install a locked dropbox on their porch for deliveries.