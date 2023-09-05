'Inches away from our bed': Suspected drunk driver crashes into Phoenix apartment

Those living in the apartment are thankful no one was hurt

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — It's where the Frage family have raised their daughter since she was born.

They were deep asleep early Saturday morning when Tania Frage said suddenly it sounded like a warzone broke out in their bedroom.

“I just heard like an explosion," Frage said. "Everything was so dusty and it was dark."

It took her just a few seconds to realize a white truck had crashed right into their apartment bedroom near 31st Avenue and Dunlap Avenue. Phoenix Police said the driver of that truck was intoxicated.

“He was inches away from our bed," Frage said.

Glass and debris was everywhere. Frage was not injured but her immediate reaction was to check on her daughter.

"The first thing I thought was my baby," she said. "I hugged her, I held her.”

Miraculously no one was hurt in this terrifying situation. Frage was also thankful that her daughter was not in the crib at the time of the crash. Showing photos of debris piled up in the crib where she usually sleeps.

“God definitely had his hands on us,” she said.

Frage said the driver of the truck did speak with them that morning asking if they were okay. She then said that he tried to start the engine and drive away from the scene. That's when they left the room through their back patio. Stepping through broken glass to get out.

Her sister who was in the living room when it happened called 911. Phoenix police say they arrested the suspect who was processed for DUI. That suspect was cited and released according to police.

The Frage family was able to move into a different apartment at their same complex but the aftermath has left them shaken. They also said all their clothes and items were damaged in the crash.

Up to Speed