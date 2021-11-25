Suspected carjacker shoots self in Chandler, police say

Chandler police said a suspect who allegedly stole a car in Mesa died by suicide as officers attempted to make contact with them.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A suspected carjacker died by suicide Thursday as police officers attempted to detain them in Chandler.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen at gunpoint by the suspect in Mesa near Country Club Drive and Juanita Avenue. The victims were not harmed by the suspect.

Chandler police located the stolen car near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road and managed to pull over the driver.

Police said the driver was armed with a handgun and shot themself as officers tried talking to them. The suspect's death is being investigated as a suicide.

Chandler police did not disclose the suspect's identity.

