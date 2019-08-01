FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A suspect was treated for a gunshot wound in an deputy-involved shooting with MCSO in Fountain Hills Monday, Rural Metro said and MCSO confirmed.

MCSO said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

MCSO said the deputy-involved shooting happened at 16705 East Avenue.

Police are gathered in the parking lot of city hall near Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive. A Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation police car is also on scene.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2019. The county saw a record number of officer-involved shootings in 2018 with 81 total.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.