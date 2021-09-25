Suspect that escaped from police custody dead in car crash

A man escaped from police officers after being arrested but died in a crash 10 days later.

MESA, Ariz — A man who escaped custody from Mesa Police Department officers was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, officials said.

Anthony Rosales died in a traffic collision in Mesa on Sept. 21, police said.

On Sept. 11, Rosales was apprehended by Mesa police officers for a shoplifting charge and failure to identify himself.

While outside of the jail in a fenced holding area, police said an officer had Rosales sit on a bench while the officer finished booking paperwork on a computer. As the officer's back was turned, Rosales slipped out of the holding area while the door was closing, officials said.

Just 10 days later, Rosales was driving a stolen motorcycle westbound on east Broadway Road when he ran a red light at 63rd Street, police said. A vehicle was making a left turn at the intersection and collided with Rosales.

Police said impairment was not a factor for the other driver.

Rosales was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said additional warrants were also out for Rosales.

