PHOENIX — Police said one suspect was injured after an officer-involved shooting near 20th Street and Orangewood Avenue Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the area for what was first reported as an aggravated assault just before 8 p.m. Police said an man reported he was outside on the phone when 77-year-old Robert Zummo pointed a gun at him.

Police arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with Zummo just before 9 p.m., but there was no answer at his door. Police said Zummo exited his house a short time later holding a gun.

Phoenix police said two officers fired on Zummo, who went back inside his home.

Zummo eventually surrendered to officers, according to police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and eventually booked into jail for aggravated assault on police. No officers were injured, according to police.

This marks the 31st police shooting involving the Phoenix Police Department in 2018.

