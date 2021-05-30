Suspect shot by police in Phoenix after violating order of protection, PD says

PHOENIX — A suspect was transferred to the hospital after being shot by officers in a residential area in Phoenix on Sunday evening, according to police.
The incident occurred in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 5 p.m., police said.
Police said that officers were called to the area about a man who was violating an order of protection.
The suspect was allegedly in possession of a gun and exchanged shots with officers, police said.
The suspect has been sent to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
