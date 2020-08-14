Suspect dead after Glendale police shooting at gas station

Glendale police detectives were involved in a shooting with a person near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday morning.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Glendale police detectives at a QuikTrip gas station near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday morning.

According to Glendale PD, the suspect was allegedly involved in an armed robbery/carjacking incident earlier in the week.

Two Glendale PD detectives located the victim's vehicle, from the carjacking, at the QuikTrip Friday morning and when they approached the suspect walking out of the gas station toward the vehicle, they tried to arrest him.

According to police, the suspect knocked one detective to the ground, then reached behind his back on his waistband area, while over top of the detective. A second detective fired his gun at the suspect. A firearm was recovered near the suspect.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was treated medically on scene and lifesaving efforts were attempted. Police say he was then transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, where he died.