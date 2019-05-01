PHOENIX - A gun was reportedly seen on a man at Burton Barr Library in Phoenix today, which led to a fight with security guards, according to Phoenix PD.

No shots were fired.

Michael J. Langley, a candidate for City Council District 8, tweeted he was speaking to the Arizona Sierra Club when a man inside the library pulled out a gun.

Langley told 12 News he was in a conference room speaking when he heard someone yell "he's got a gun, he's got a gun" in the library. That's when Langley stood up and saw a man had a handgun.

Two security guards and another person then tackled the man and held him down until police arrived, according to Langley.

Langley said the man was not there to target him or the Sierra Club, saying he believed it started when security was trying to escort the man out of the library.

Phoenix PD said one security guard suffered a minor injury when he was bitten. Officers arrived and detained the suspect, who is being booked into jail.

There were no other injuries.