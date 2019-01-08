A suspect is dead after shooting himself in Scottsdale following a pursuit involving U.S. marshals, according to police.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Wanted Violent Offender Taskforce was pursuing a suspect with an active felony warrant out of Arizona Thursday afternoon. Police said the suspect had a history of fleeing from police.

Task force agents and officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s car near 68th Street and McDowell Road. The suspect shot himself and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

No law enforcement officers involved fired their weapons or were injured.

Police said there was a witness in the suspect's car with him. Police are now interviewing him.

Police shut down McDowell Road between 70th street and 68th Street for several hours. Scottsdale police have taken over the investigation from Mesa police.