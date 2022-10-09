x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

'Suspect is down' in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

The incident occurred near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road on Saturday evening.

More Videos

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers shot a man early evening on September 10, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police say officers were involved in a shooting near 39th and Cactus Road Saturday evening. 

No officers were injured and the suspect is down. No other suspects are outstanding at this time. The department had released no other information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out