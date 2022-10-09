'Suspect is down' in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

The incident occurred near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road on Saturday evening.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers shot a man early evening on September 10, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police say officers were involved in a shooting near 39th and Cactus Road Saturday evening.

No officers were injured and the suspect is down. No other suspects are outstanding at this time. The department had released no other information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Officer involved shooting at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. No injuries to officers and suspect is down. No one is outstanding. PIO will be enroute. Please follow for further details. pic.twitter.com/piIoglYP8a — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 11, 2022

