PHOENIX — A suspect was injured after they were shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper during an incident early Monday.

The shooting took place on the on-ramp of the eastbound Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard, officials said.

The trooper was not injured.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

There were no other details immediately released.

Troopers are working to gather more information.

The Loop 101 eastbound is closed near Tatum Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.