Suspect injured after shooting involving Chandler police

Police said no officers were injured in the incident. There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the community, officials said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A suspect has been injured in a shooting involving officers from the Chandler Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chandler police, a shooting occurred near Gilbert and Williams Field roads. Initial details are limited, but authorities said a suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the suspect's injuries were not released.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

