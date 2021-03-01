Suspect injured after being shot by police in Chandler

Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Saturday night, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is investigating a shooting incident between an officer and suspect that left the suspect injured on Saturday night.

Limited information provided by officers said that the shooting happened near Nevada and Erie Streets in Chandler.

The Chandler Police Department reported that the officer is unharmed and one suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound.

There is no information on what started the altercation and an investigation is currently underway. There is no longer a threat to the nearby area, officials said.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting near Nevada and Erie. One subject Is being treated for a gun shot wound. No officers are injured. No threat to surrounding area or public. pic.twitter.com/VMabtxpch5 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 3, 2021